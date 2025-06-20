A new Breaking Omerta Trailer for Mafia The Old Country has arrived, giving players a deeper look into the characters of the story. Furthermore, the developer diary shows off some cool behind-the-scenes footage of development. This includes a bit of gameplay, the actors, and other important details when developing a game. Without further ado, let's take a look at the newest trailer!

New Mafia The Old Country “Capturing Performance” Breaking Omerta Trailer Details

A new Mafia The Old Country Breaking Omerta Developer Diary launched today, which covered the following:

How the developers chose their cast of characters

Background details on Enzo, the game's protagonist

Views of different in-game locations

Overall, the main goal of this trailer was to show the behind-the-scenes of casting and performance capture. Hangar 13 uses motion capture with real actors when creating their cutscenes. This helps create more life-like human movements. Furthermore, it captures facial emotions, which assists in conveying more realistic emotions.

It also helps to have Italian cast, as actors like Riccardo Frascari, who's look and voice elevates the authenticity of the game. He's one of just many characters in Mafia The Old Country that you'll see in your experience.

Frascari plays main protagonist Enzo Favara, who we actually learn a bit more about in the trailer. For the sake of spoilers, we won't reveal too much here. But if you're really interested, check out the trailer to see some cutscenes, as well as hear some of Enzo's dialogue.

Authenticity played a big role in The Old Country's development. The last Dev Diary showed the developers' attention to detail when it came to graphics. And the Old Country features a wide variety of areas for you to see. From catacombs to theaters, to farmland, vineyards, and more, The Old Country seeks to take players on a virtual Sicilian experience.

Lastly, the dev diary then shows how all of these things are then put into the game. From casting to capturing, the final part of the video shows how its all put onto the final product.

Overall, that includes the major details from the newest Mafia The Old Country Breaking Omerta Trailer. We're still some time away from the launch date, but these these developer diaries make for nice ways to keep us excited.

Mafia The Old Country marks the fourth main entry in the series. It serves as a prequel, taking place in 1900s Sicily.

Mafia The Old Country marks the fourth main entry in the series. It serves as a prequel, taking place in 1900s Sicily.