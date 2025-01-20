On Saturday, January 18th, Bishop William Murphy, Lead Pastor of the dReam Center Church of Atlanta, officially became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. It’s a huge moment for Murphy, who’s already well-known for his work as a pastor, gospel recording artist, and influential leader. He’s also the Bishop of Worship in the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International (FGBCF), serving under the leadership of Bishop Paul S. Morton.

Murphy’s journey in gospel music began back in 2005 with his debut album “All Day”, which hit the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. His second album,” The Sound” (2007), also earned a spot on the Top Gospel Albums chart, and his 2011 release “We Are One” did the same. His 2013 album “God Chaser” even made it to the Billboard 200, solidifying his place as a key figure in the gospel music world.

Born on August 2, 1973, in Detroit, Michigan, Murphy comes from a long line of pastors his father and grandfather both served in the church. In 2001, he and his wife, Danielle, moved to Atlanta, where he served as worship minister at New Birth before founding the dReam Center Church of Atlanta in 2006. His wife also serves as a pastor there, and together, they’ve built a thriving ministry. The church has become a hub for many, including gospel singer Tasha Cobbs, who was part of the pastoral staff.

During his reveal as a new member of Omega Psi Phi, Murphy took the opportunity to sing a portion of his hit song “It’s Working,” reminding everyone of the power of faith and perseverance. His new journey with the fraternity is another chapter of his commitment to service, brotherhood, and making an impact on his community.

Bishop William Murphy continues to inspire through his music, his ministry, and now, his new role with Omega Psi Phi. His story is one of faith, dedication, and leadership, and it’s clear that he’s not slowing down anytime soon.

Founded on November 17, 1911, at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Omega Psi Phi has built a legacy grounded in the principles of Manhood, Scholarship, Perseverance, and Uplift. These guiding values have shaped the fraternity's mission of promoting unity, academic achievement, and community service.

Omega Psi Phi is known for its commitment to fostering friendship and brotherhood among its members, with a focus on positively impacting society through service and leadership.