Blac Chyna and Tyga have come to a custody agreement. The two share an 11-year-old son King Cairo.

Blac Chyna born Angela White and Tyga born Michael Ray Stevenson have “joint legal and physical custody of King, they will also both have the right to make decisions on the kid’s general welfare, education and health,” according to TMZ.

Chyna will have King every Friday through Sunday and then he will stay with Tyga for the rest of the week. The “Rack City” rapper will not have to pay the former Only Fans creator for child support.

The former couple will also have to go to co-parenting classes to help monitor their communication. According to the legal documents neither of them can speak poorly about one another in front of their son.

Prior to their custody battle Tyga spoke out the custody schedule on social media/

“10 years later…nah…stick to your schedule sat-mon,” he wrote in the comments section of a post on The Shade Room back in August.

Chyna has not spoken about the custody situation in recent months.

Tyga & Blac Chyna's other relationships

Chyna is also the mother to six-year-old daughter Dream who she shares with Rob Kardashian. Tyga's only child is King Cairo who he says has been a blessing to have.

“It's just a great accomplishment to have a mini version of yourself,” he told PEOPLE in June 2016. “You don't owe the world anything, but when you bring a beautiful child like this into the world, you know that you've got a lot to live for.”

“He makes me step back and really enjoy life,” he added. “That's what life is about. You bring something into the world like that, your whole world kind of stops. It slows down and you look at everything differently.”

Black Chyna and Tyga dated between 2011 and 2014. After he dated Chyna, he dated Kylie Jenner who he got backlash from since she was only 17 at the start of their relationship.

Chyna is now dating songwriter and rapper Derrick Milano. Tyga is currently single after his relationship with singer Avril Lavigne ended after their second attempt at their romance.