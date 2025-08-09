Andy Reid is ready with a speech in case Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are looking to tie the knot anytime soon.

The couple has been dating since 2023, and the Kansas City Chiefs coach hinted at what a potential wedding speech for the two would look like in the future.

“Well, there are a few I can’t tell,” he joked during an Aug. 7 appearance on Kansas City sports radio's 96.5 The Fan with Fescoe and Dusty. “I mean he’s done so many good things—all the things he does off the field people don’t know about, just helping people out. He’s got a big heart that way. I appreciate that the most.”

Taylor Swift Travis Kelce engagement rumors

Fans believed that Kelce and Swift were engaged last month when the tight end posted his first Instagram dump that included the singer. In one of the photos, the couple appears to be enjoying date night at a restaurant when Kelce's phone's lock screen was facing up on the table. The phone had a photo of the couple with Swift wearing a ring which fans believed to be an engagement ring. However, a source close to the athlete told TMZ that they are not engaged despite rumors and the ring she was actually wearing were the athlete's three Super Bowl rings.

The engagement rumors have become old for the couple according to a source per, Star Magazine.

“Taylor and Travis are tired of all the pressure and endless discussion about their status,” says an insider.

“They’re just enjoying being together right now, especially after all their time apart when she was on tour last year,” the insider continued, referring to Swift's Eras Tour and the Kelce's Super Bowl.

While they aren't engaged just yet, the couple has been growing while they spent the offseason together in a relaxed enviornment.

“It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways,” a source told People. “They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis.”

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” the source continues. “They've been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos. This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen.”

However, getting married is not off the table and their families are on board for a proposal. According to the Daily Mail, “once he is done playing [football], the conversation will be front and center,” the insider shared.

“Everyone is just waiting for Travis to ask her parents for her hand in marriage, her parents will say ‘yes,’ and they can’t wait for them to get engaged. Nothing seems to be imminent, but it will 100 percent happen,” the insider told the outlet.

Kelce will begin his 13th season in the NFL when the Chiefs start their season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil.