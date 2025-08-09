A video from Sha'Carri Richardson's incident last month involving an alleged assault in the airport has been released.

Richardson was accused of assaulting her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, at the Seattle–Tacoma International Airport, which resulted in her arrest. In the video obtained by TMZ, Richardson is seen shoving Coleman into a column. The footage shows that Coleman is trying to walk away as he rolls his luggage.

While Coleman didn't press charges on Richardson, she was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence. Richardson stayed in custody for about 19 hours before being released on Monday, July 28, according to jail records obtained by People.

Christian Coleman breaks silence on Sha'Carri Richardson's arrest

The couple was gearing up to attend the US Championships when the incident happened on July 27. Coleman broke his silence after they both attended the event.

“I feel like it was just a sucky situation all around,” Coleman told reporters outside of the US Championships on Sunday (Aug. 3). “I don’t feel as if she should have been arrested.”

“People have discussions and emotions and stuff like that,” Coleman continued. “Does she have things that she needs to work on for herself? Of course. But so do I. So do you. So does everybody. And I’m a type of guy, I’m in the business of extending grace and mercy and love. … I just look at situations like this to take a step back, analyze yourself mentally, and then just try to see what you could do to be your best self so that you can move forward.”

🗣️ “She’s a human being, and a great person… She has a lot of things going on, a lot of emotions and forces going on inside of her that not only I can’t understand, but nobody can. She’s one of one. And I’m one of one too.” Christian Coleman shares about Sha’Carri Richardson’s… pic.twitter.com/kxaZHVhh8C — CITIUS MAG (@CitiusMag) August 4, 2025

Coleman continued to defend Richardson calling her a “great person” and “the best female athlete in the world.”

“She’s a human being and a great person,” Coleman added. “And I feel like we’ve been able to be really good teammates like all year. … And she’s, to me, the best female athlete in the world. I see it every day.”

While it's unclear what started the argument, Coleman shared that the Olympic gold medalist “just has a lot of things going on.”

Despite the incident, both track stars ran during the US Championships. Richardson ran the first round of the women’s 100m but withdrew for the following round given her bye as the reigning world champion in the event. She will run the 100m at next month’s World Championships in Tokyo. However, she failed to qualify for the women's 200-meter final after placing fourth in the first heat.

Coleman competed in the 100m and 200m events at the US Track and Field Championships, but after placing fifth in the 100m and sixth in the 200m he did not qualify for the World Championships.

Richardson has yet to speak on the arrest.