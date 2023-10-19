Recently, at SXS Sydney, the creator of Black Mirror, Charlie Brooker, mentioned how he isn't concerned about being replaced by AI.

He apparently tried it and wasn't impressed, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Charlie Brooker's experience with AI

“It's just emulating something. It's Hoovered up every description of every Black Mirror episode, presumably from Wikipedia and other things that people have written, and it's just sort of vomiting that back at me. It's pretending to be something it isn't capable of being,” Brooker said.

He added, “But I can't quite see it replacing messy people.”

The writer and producer had mentioned playing with AI while writing the Netflix series. He noted that “It [came] up with something that, at first glance, reads plausibly, but on second glance, is shit,” he revealed in Empire Magazine.

It was in reference to an AI-written episode almost included in Season 6.

Considering all of the multiple Black Mirror episodes written about technology being evil, he tested it. “The first thing I did was type ‘generate Black Mirror episode,” he recalled when using ChatGPT.

It sounds like the results were pretty lackluster, thus there was no AI-written episode included.

He did go on to say that AI is here to stay, plus it has its benefits.

The WGA agreed with Brooker and negotiated limits and the best practices when implementing AI as part of the negotiations to end the writers' strike.

For now, though, humans are complex creatures that are responsible for writing incredible series' like Black Mirror. AI doesn't seem to be coming for Brooker's job anytime soon — let's hope.