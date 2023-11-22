Netflix states that a new 7th season of the popular show Black Mirror is on the way soon to the streaming platform.

Black Mirror fans — get ready. It sounds as though another season is headed our way, multiple outlets report.

Netflix has apparently renewed the seventh season of the dark satirical series, according to Deadline.

Black Mirror season 7 is coming

It's great news for fans and Netflix. The show is popular; the sixth season was in the Top 10 in 92 countries in June. Additionally, it spent four weeks in Netflix's global Top 10.

When it came to season 6, it debuted four years after season 5, E! News says. So, it's nice to know that we won't have to wait that long this time around.

Previous actors of the hit show are Salma Hayek, Annie Murphy, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Rory Culkin, and Michael Cera.

Variety reported on the renewal first, stating that no casting has been confirmed. However, it's set to go into production this year. Executive producers Brooker, Annabel Jones, and Jessica Rhoades are believed to return.

The show depicts the future, often in a depressing manner. It's said by many fans to predict the future. The opening episode of season 6 revolved around AI in real-time on a television show. This was made prior to the ChatGPT release.

Producer Booker stated to Variety, “I worry for a living — it's generally what I do — and I'm very worried about AI and the use of ChatGPT and things like that.” He added, “That's a particular concern to me, so that's why I'm here.”

We'll see what details come in for Black Mirror's new season. One prediction is that it will be exciting to watch.