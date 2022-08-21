Black Myth Wukong gets brand-new 8-minute gameplay trailer

It’s always exciting to see new gameplay trailers of Black Myth Wukong, including this new 8-minute gameplay trailer from Nvidia.

Black Myth Wukong is everything an action RPG player could ask for in this day and age. Great graphics, fluid gameplay, and a no-frills, no BS single-player experience. No microtransactions, no loot boxes, just genuine single-player adventure with an ass-kicking monkey. That’s why we’re always excited whenever there’s a showcase of a new Black Myth Wukong trailer, and this new 8-minute trailer coming straight from Nvidia totally impresses.

Just as what we’ve been seeing from previous Black Myth Wukong trailers, this new gameplay trailer showcased some exploration and combat, including a boss fight against a new enemy – a lizard with spark-inducing… shells? We’re not entirely sure what the monkey king was fighting here, but it was gorgeous and stunning – just like every other boss we’ve seen so far from this game.

Nvidia used this trailer of Black Myth Wukong to flex the capabilities of Nvidia RTX, showcasing graphics that go up to 4K resolution. And we understand why they would want to do that. The game is absolutely gorgeous. It was also previously used by Epic Games to showcase the capabilities of Unreal Engine 5 – the game engine that this game is being built on, and it’s a great specimen of what games in the next three to four years made using this engine would look like.

Needless to say, we are very excited to get our hands on Black Myth Wukong. The problem is, developer Game Science isn’t taking any shortcuts and is taking its time in developing the game. Regardless of when it comes out, Black Myth Wukong is expected to be released on PC and “other main-stream consoles.” The website also advertises the game may be coming out on “Cloud gaming platforms capable of running the game smoothly.”