By Julio Luis Munar · 2 min read

Without a doubt, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s captivating conclusion left fans on a high note as the Marvel Cinematic Universe ended its Phase 4 slate of projects. Along with how great the story was, this MCU film also earned a little over $827 million worldwide, making it the sixth highest-grossing film of 2022 and the second Marvel film to hit it big at the box office after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And months after its theatrical run, Disney Plus subscribers will now get a chance to watch it sooner than later.

In less than a month, MCU fans can tune in to Disney Plus to catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on February 1, 2023. Doing the math, that’s little more than three weeks of waiting time until everyone can catch the sequel to the highly-successful first film, which starred the late Chadwick Boseman as the titular character. This release will certainly give fans a great start to the year as Wakanda Forever is regarded as one of the strongest entries to Marvel’s Phase 4.

Wakanda Forever revolves mainly around the aftermath of T’Challa’s death from an unknown disease and how those around him have coped with the loss of their king. Shuri, in particular, is front and center in this MCU film as she does her best to move on from her brother’s death without depending on the Black Panther for Wakanda’s protection. It also introduces Namor as the film’s antagonist as he wages war against Wakanda and the surface world to protect Talocan, a nation found underwater. Moreover, the movie gives fans their introduction to Riri Williams, or Ironheart, before she gets her own series on Disney Plus.

With Wakanda Forever grossing millions and delivering a satisfying story at the same time, the chances of a third film to close out the trilogy is looking good. But for now, this film’s appearance on Disney Plus soon is more than enough to keep MCU fans happy.