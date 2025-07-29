The New York Jets survived a scare on just the second day of training camp. Justin Fields was carted off the field with a toe injury on July 24 that could have destroyed the season. But thankfully, it was just a dislocated toe. The quarterback is back at practice and addressed his injury scare, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“God was looking out that day,” Fields said, per Cimini. He continued, “We get our feet stepped on all the time at practice, so it just felt normal at first when I got stepped on. But I tried walking off, and it just felt weird, like something was stuck in my toe. I didn't know what to think. I just knew something was wrong. … Luckily, they said it was just dislocated.”

Fields told reporters that he would be playing with extra protection in his right cleat. “It's almost like a steel toe, but it's like a plastic toe — protection for a couple of weeks.”

The Jets have Tyrod Taylor as their backup quarterback, and he took starter reps when Fields was out. While the younger Fields is the unquestioned starter, Taylor could come in and help the offense if needed. Backup quarterback has been a rough position for New York in previous years.

Newly signed Garrett Wilson also spoke with Cimini, speaking highly of Fields, whom he played with at Ohio State. “After knowing him for the past decade, damn near now, it's always like, ‘When's he going to be back out there?' He's just a tough cat. He's never out too long. He broke his ribs against Clemson in college, and I don't know if he missed a play. So he's that type of guy.”

The Jets open the preseason on August 9 against the Green Bay Packers. Fields is healthy and should be ready for that matchup.