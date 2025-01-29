ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks face former teammate Taylor Hall as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blackhawks-Hurricanes prediction and pick.

The Blackhawks come into the game at 16-29-5 on the year, placing them in last place in the Central Division. In their last game, the Blackhawks faced the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brayden Point opened the scoring for the Lightning in the first period. In the second period, Connor Bedard would score on the power play to tie the game, and the Blackhawks would take the lead later in the period. They would add two more goals in the third on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes are 31-16-4 on the year, placing them in second place in the Metropolitan Division. While they sit seven points behind the Capitals for first place, the Hurricanes just acquired Mikko Rantanen and Taylor Hall to bolster their roster. Last time out, they faced the New York Rangers. Andrei Svechnikov scored just 56 seconds into the game to give the Hurricanes the lead. He would add another goal in the second period, then assist on the Sebastian Aho goal in the third period. Frederik Andersen stopped all 22 shots he faced on the way to a 4-0 victory for the Hurricanes.

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

Connor Bedard leads the Chicago Blackhawks in both points and assists this year, playing from the top line. He comes into the game with 14 goals and 30 assists, good for 44 total points. Further, he has six goals and 14 assists on the power play. He is joined by Tyler Bertuzzi on the top line, who leads the team in goals this year. Bertuzzi has 17 goals and 11 assists while having eight goals and three assists on the power play.

Meanwhile, Teuvo Teravainen is second on the team in points this year. He comes in with 11 goals and 23 assists, good for 34 total points. Playing on the fourth line and sitting third on the team in points this year is Ryan Donato. Donato comes into the game with 15 goals and 14 assists on the year.

Why the Hurricanes Could Cover the Spread/Win

Sebastian Aho leads the top line for the Carolina Hurricanes this year. He comes into the game with 17 goals and 34 assists, giving him 51 points, second this year to the recently departed Martin Necas. He is joined on the top line by newcomer Mikko Rantanen. Rantanen has just one assist in his two games in Carolina but has 25 goals and 40 assists on the season, good for 65 total points.

Meanwhile, Seth Jarvis is third on the team in points this year, playing on the third line. He comes into the game with 19 goals and 20 assists on the year. Leading the second line is Andrei Svechnikov. Svechnikov comes into the game with 17 goals and 20 assists. He is joined on the line by newcomer Taylor Hall. Like Rantanen, Hall has just one assist in his two games with Carolina. He has nine goals and 16 assists overall this year. The line is rounded out by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who has ten goals and 15 assists this year.

It is expected to be Pyotr Kochetkov in goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He is 18-9-3 with a 2.48 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. He is 3-0-2 in his last five starts and has not given up more than three goals in any of them. Further, he has a save percentage of over .905 in three of the five games.

The Hurricanes will be shooting on Petr Mrazek in this one. Mrazek is 9-17-2 on the year with a 3.26 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage. Mrazek is not playing well. He has just one win in his last four starts, and given up three or more goals in all five of them.

Final Blackhawks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as heavy favorites in this game. First, they are scoring 3.35 goals per game and will be facing a goalie who is struggling and a defense giving up 3.40 goals per game, 29th in the NHL. Further, they are eighth in the NHL in goals against per game this year, giving up just 2.71 goals per game while the Blackhawks score just 2.62 goals per game. The Blackhawks also get a lot of their production on the power play, which is ranked eighth in the NHL. The Hurricanes have the best penalty kill in the NHL though. Take the Hurricanes in this one.

Final Blackhawks-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes -1.5 (-154)