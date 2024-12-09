ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Blackhawks will head to the World's Most Famous Arena as they face the New York Rangers. It's time for some hockey at Madison Square Garden as we share our NHL odds series and make a Blackhawks-Rangers prediction and pick.

The Rangers have gone 15-9 over the past 24 games against the Blackhawks. Recently, the Rangers edged out the Hawks 4-3 on October 2, 2024, at the United Center. The Rangers have won three games in a row. Moreover, the Blackhawks are 3-2 over the past five games against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Here are the Blackhawks-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blackhawks-Rangers Odds

Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-124)

Moneyline: +125

New York Rangers: -1.5 (+102)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 5.5 (-138)

Under: 5.5 (+112)

How To Watch Blackhawks vs Rangers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN+, CHSN, and MSGS

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Blackhawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

This season has been awful, and the Blackhawks fired Luke Richardson. It has not gotten better since then, as the Hawks have continued to lose, losing Anders Sorenson's first game as interim head coach. Much of the issues in Chicago have been the offense.

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals and assists. Likewise, they are just 26th in shooting percentage. They can score on the extra-man attack, which they have done well this season. Significantly, the Hawks are 11th on the powerplay.

Connor Bedard has had a better second season, ranking five goals and 15 assists, including two snips on the powerplay. Ryan Donato has also been solid, scoring 10 goals and five assists. Teuvo Teravainen has also been good, with six goals and seven assists. However, the Hawks need more scoring from Alex Vlasic, Nick Foligno, and Taylor Hall.

Petr Mrazek will likely get the start against the Rangers. So far, he is 7-11-1 with a 2.83 goals-against average and a save percentage of.906. Mrazek will back a defense that ranks 21st in goals against. He also backs a team that is good at killing penalties, ranking seventh on the penalty kill. Overall, this defense has not done a good job in front of Mrazek this season, and he has had to keep them alive on multiple occasions. Thus, they must make adjustments and not allow the Rags to sneak through.

The Blackhawks will cover the spread if they can strike first and relentlessly, controlling the puck and putting the struggling Rangers on their heels. Then, the defense cannot afford any lapses and must contain the New York offense.

Why the Rangers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rangers traded Jacob Trouba earlier this week to free up some salary room. Then, New York signed Igor Shesterkin to a massive extension.

The Rangers rank 18th in goals and 13th in assists. They are also 16th in shooting percentage. There has been some inconsistency on the extra-man attack, as the Rangers rank 13th on the powerplay.

Artemi Panarin is one of the few players that are actually doing well in New York. Significantly, he has potted 15 goals and 17 assists. Defenseman Adam Fox has also been good, with 20 assists. However, he is still looking for his first goal. Will Cuylle has had a good season, with nine goals and 11 assists. But the Rangers need more from Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Unfortunately, neither is currently doing much and is underwhelming this season.

With the Rangers starting Jonathan Quick on Sunday, Igor Shesterkin will get the nod on Monday. Shesterkin is 9-9-1 with a 2.99 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He will back a defense that ranks sixth in goals against. Additionally, he will back a team that has been excellent at killing penalties, ranking second on the penalty kill.

The Rangers will cover the spread if they can avoid the early-game lull that has affected them over the long haul of this slump. Furthermore, they need to defend the crease better and not let Bedard threaten them.

Final Blackhawks-Rangers Prediction & Pick

The Blackhawks are 12-15 against the spread, while the Rangers are 10-15 against the odds. Moreover, the Hawks are 7-8 against the spread on the road, while the Rangers are 3-10 against the odds at home. The Blackhawks are 9-15-3 against the over/under, while the Rangers are 12-12-1 against the over/under.

The Blackhawks are still looking for some wins. Meanwhile, the Rangers will be coming off a back-to-back as they play the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. The only positive here is that they are at home. Yet, I don't think it will be a blowout. I give the Hawks the edge in covering the spread on the road.

Final Blackhawks-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Chicago Blackhawks: +1.5 (-124)