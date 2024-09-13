Blake Lively's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. Lively is a highly successful actress who has starred in hit movies such as The Age of Adaline, The Shallows, The Town, Green Lantern, and TV series Gossip Girl. She is a People's Choice Award-winning actress and a three-time Teen Choice Award winner.

Lively also is married to movie star Ryan Reynolds. Let's take a closer look at Blake Lively's net worth in 2024.

What is Blake Lively's net worth in 2024?: $30 million (estimate)

Blake Lively's net worth in 2024 is $30 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Blake Lively was born August 25, 1987, in Los Angeles. She attended Burbank High School. During her high school years, she was reportedly a top student who served as class president, made the cheerleading squad, participated in choir, and was a member of different clubs.

After graduating from high school, Lively initially wanted to attend Stanford. However, she instead decided to pursue a career in acting.

Blake Lively's early acting career

Lively made her acting debut as early as 11 years old when she appeared in the film called Sandman. Seven years later, Lively appeared in the teenage drama film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants as Bridget. She later reprised the role in the second installment.

Some of her other movies include Simon Says, Accepted, Elvis and Annabelle, New York, I Love You, The Town, and The Private Lives of Pippa Lee.

Blake Lively stars in Gossip Girl

Lively's breakout role came in 2007 when she starred as Serena van der Woodsen in the hit TV series Gossip Girl. Initially, Lively was paid a salary of $50,000 per episode in 2009-10. In between seasons of Gossip Girl, Lively co-starred in Green Lantern with Ryan Reynolds, which is how she met her future husband.

Due to the success of Gossip Girl, her paycheck was elevated to $60,000 per episode in the latter parts of the show, according to IMDB. In total, with 121 appearances, Lively cashed in a total of $7.26 million from the series alone.

Furthermore, Lively received several accolades from her breakthrough television performance. She was awarded three Teen Choice Awards for Choice TV Actress Drama twice and Choice Breakout Star: Female.

Blake Lively's other popular films

After her rise in popularity thanks to a groundbreaking performance in Gossip Girl, it won't be long before Lively decided to return to the big screens. In 2015, Lively starred in the dramatic film, The Age of Adaline. The Age of Adaline grossed $65.7 million around the world.

A year later, Lively turned heads with her performance in the Shark themed horror flick, The Shallows. The Shallows grossed $119 million worldwide. For her performance, Lively earned a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Summer Movie Star: Female.

In 2018, Lively starred in the thriller and comedy film A Simple Favor. The People's Choice Award-winning actress portrayed the character of Emily Nelson. For making Emily Nelson come to life, Lively enjoyed a $800,000 paycheck, according to a report by Cosmopolitan Magazine.

Some of Lively's other movies as of late include It Ends with us, Cafe Society, All I See Is You, and The Rhythm Section. The three-time Teen Choice Award-winning actress also returned to television screens for the first time since Gossip Girl when she made an appearance in When You Wish Upon a Pickle: A Sesame Street Special.

With Lively establishing herself as one of the most successful A-listers in Hollywood, it isn't surprising that The Shallows star is bound to appear in a string of upcoming movies. Some of her future movie appearances include The Husband's Secret, The Making Of, and Proxy. Lively is also set to reprise her role as Emily Nelson in A Simple Favor Sequel.

Blake Lively's other income

Given that Lively is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, it doesn't come as a surprise that major brands want to work with The Age of Adaline star. Some of the major brands she has partnered with include Gucci and L'Oreal.

According to sources, Lively signed a deal with L’Oreal Paris that will pay her millions. However, specific terms of the deal weren't disclosed to the public.

On the other hand, Lively also raked in a $2 million annual paycheck in a two-year partnership with luxury brand Gucci, based on a report by E News. On top of the million-dollar salary, The Age of Adaline star was given a $50,000 bonus for every Gucci store opening that saw Lively in attendance, as reported by PureWow.

While Lively is carving out a successful acting career, that hasn't stopped her from trying her hand as an entrepreneur. In 2014, the Gossip Girl star launched her lifestyle and e-commerce website and magazine, Preserve. However, Preserve shut down shortly after its launch. In 2021, Lively served as a founder for beverage firm, Betty Buzz.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Blake Lively's net worth in 2024?