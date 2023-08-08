It may be hard to believe, but the Portland Trail Blazers have been in the NBA for over 50 years at this point. They've had some down years, but with 37 playoff appearances in 53 seasons, the Blazers have been a pretty solid team for most of their history. They even won a championship, which is more than several other teams can say, and in just their seventh season of existence.

Right now, the Blazers are going through tough times after two seasons of no playoffs and longtime star Damian Lillard wanting out. However, they do have a promising young core with Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe and others, and if they can get a haul back for Lillard, the future may be brighter than it seems.

That said, that's not the focus of today's article. Instead, today's article centers around some of the greatest teams in franchise history. It was tough to narrow it down, but in the end, these 10 teams are the best of the best.

10. 1982-83

This may be a case where the selection criteria for these lists may be a bit flawed. Portland this season finished fifth in the Western Conference with a 46-36 record, not bad but relatively pedestrian. However, this team just squeaks into the list thanks to a decent showing in the playoffs.

In the first round, the Blazers beat their Pacific Northwest foe in the Seattle SuperSonics 2-0. However, their brief playoff run came to an end in a five-game loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the following round.

As a fun fact, this year marked the beginning of Portland's 21-year streak of playoff appearances, which still ranks as the third-longest streak in NBA history. This team doesn't have the star power of some earlier and later ones, but still features two players who averaged over 20 points per game in Calvin Natt and All-Star Jim Paxson. Maybe not the flashiest team in Portland's history, but still a very solid one.

9. 2013-14

The Blazers had been a relatively strong team throughout much of the Lillard era, but couldn't quite get over the playoff hump. Still, a couple teams managed to do some damage in the postseason, and the first of two on this list is the 2013-14 squad.

This season, Portland finished fifth in the Western Conference at 54-28. In the Blazers' first-round series against the Houston Rockets, who had an identical regular-season record, they pulled off the upset thanks to Lillard's series-clinching three in Game 6. However, they then lost in five to the eventual-champion San Antonio Spurs in the following round.

Lillard had a solid season with an average of 20.7 points per game, but he was actually not the Blazers' leading scorer. That honor instead went to LaMarcus Aldridge, who averaged 23.2 points and 11.1 rebounds in one of his best career seasons. Portland finished No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 16 in defensive rating.

8. 1977-78

Portland is a somewhat tricky team for a list like this, mainly because its regular-season success and playoff success often don't align cleanly. Case in point, the 1977-78 Blazers finished with an outstanding record of 58-24, the best in the league that year and still one of their best marks in franchise history. Yet despite that, this team only comes in at No. 8?

Well dear reader, this seemingly low ranking comes from the team's lackluster playoff performance. After a first-round bye, Portland fell in six games to the division-rival SuperSonics, who went on to win the NBA Finals. For the Blazers, who had won the title the year before, it was a somewhat disappointing follow-up act.

Even with an early playoff exit, this Blazers team still deserves its place in history. Hall of Famer Bill Walton had arguably his best NBA season, averaging 18.9 points and 13.2 rebounds to win his lone MVP award. Maurice Lewis and Lionel Hollins were also All-Stars this season, and both earned a spot on the NBA All-Defensive First Team. Portland finished No. 4 in offensive rating and No. 2 in defensive rating.

7. 2018-19

The second of two Damian Lillard-era teams in the top 10, the 2018-19 Blazers finished third in the West with a 53-29 record. They then defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in five, ending the Russell Westbrook-Paul George era in OKC, and won a back-and-forth series against the Denver Nuggets in seven. Unfortunately, they then ran into the buzz saw known as the Golden State Warriors, losing the conference finals in a sweep despite multiple big leads.

Lillard had another very strong season with an average of 25.8 points per game. C.J. McCollum was a good No. 2 alongside him, averaging 21 points per game. Portland finished No. 3 in offensive rating but just No. 16 in defensive rating.

6. 1998-99

In this lockout-shortened season, the Blazers finished as the second seed in the West at 35-15 (they technically had the third-best record but finished second by winning their division). In the playoffs, they swept the Phoenix Suns 3-0 and beat the Utah Jazz in six to make the Western Conference Finals. Their run ended there at the hands of the eventual-champion San Antonio Spurs in a four-game sweep.

This team was unique in that there wasn't one star scorer on the roster. Isaiah Rider, Rasheed Wallace, Damon Stoudamire, Arvydas Sabonis and Brian Grant all averaged between 11.5 and 14 points per game. Portland finished No. 8 in offensive rating and No. 6 in defensive rating.

5. 1999-00

The very next year, the Blazers hit many of the same beats but went a tiny bit further as well. Portland finished as the third seed in the West at 59-23, better than the No. 2 seed Jazz but the Blazers finished lower due to not winning their division. In the playoffs, the Blazers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves in four (3-1) and the Jazz in five. Despite putting up a good fight, they ultimately fell to Shaquille O'Neal, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers in a seven-game conference finals thriller.

Wallace and Stoudamire were still among the key players on this squad, averaging 16.4 and 12.5 points respectively. However, newcomers Scottie Pippen and Steve Smith gave the Blazers a little extra boost, averaging 12.5 and 14.9 points, respectively. Portland finished No. 3 in offensive rating and No. 5 in defensive rating.

4. 1990-91

It's funny, this team is sandwiched in between two others that have yet to appear, but there's an argument that it could be the best of the three. Portland finished with the best record in the league at 63-19, which still stands as their best record in franchise history. In the playoffs, the Blazers beat the SuperSonics in five (3-2) and the Jazz in five (4-1) before falling to the Lakers in six.

This team is the first on the list to feature Blazers legend Clyde Drexler, who averaged 21.5 points per game this season. Six other players averaged double-digit points, highlighted by Terry Porter with 17 per game. Portland finished No. 2 in offensive rating and No. 3 in defensive rating.

3. 1989-90

This Blazers squad kicked off a streak of three straight deep playoff runs, and it comes in the middle of this hot streak. Portland finished this season with a record of 59-23, earning the third seed in the West. In the playoffs, the Blazers defeated the Dallas Mavericks in a three-game sweep, the Spurs in seven and the Phoenix Suns in six to make the NBA Finals. However, they couldn't keep up with the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons, falling in five.

Drexler averaged 23.3 points per game, while Porter averaged 17.6. Kevin Duckworth and Jerome Kersey both averaged around 16 points per game as well. The Blazers finished No. 9 in offensive rating and No. 4 in defensive rating.

2. 1991-92

While this Blazers team had a slightly worse regular-season record than the two before it (57-25), it earns the top spot of the three due to coming the closest to the ultimate goal. Entering the playoffs as top seed in the West, Portland beat the Lakers in four (3-1), Suns in five and Jazz in six to make its second NBA Finals in three years. However, the Blazers fell short once again against Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, losing in six games.

This team is unsurprisingly very similar to the two we just mentioned. Drexler was the leading scorer at 25 points per game, while Porter (18.6 PPG), Kersey (12.6 PPG) and others complemented him. Portland finished No. 7 in offensive rating and No. 3 in defensive rating.

1. 1976-77

Believe it or not, this was Portland's first playoff appearance in franchise history, and they made quite the first impression. While the Blazers' record of 49-33 was nothing too special, landing them at No. 3 in the West, they made up for it in spades in the playoffs.

The Blazers defeated the Bulls in the first-round (2-1), the Nuggets in the second-round (4-2) and swept the Lakers in the conference finals to make the NBA Finals on their first try. There, they did what no Blazers team has done since, winning their first and so far only title with a six-game victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bill Walton averaged 18.6 points and 14.4 rebounds per game and won Finals MVP to establish his legend. However, Maurice Lucas was actually the leading scorer with 20.2 points and 11.4 rebounds per game. One could argue that other Blazers teams have been more talented overall, but until another can win a championship, the 1976-77 team will remain atop the list.