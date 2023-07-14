The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the most difficult teams to watch in the 2022-23 season. Having one of the worst records in the association gave them the privilege to select a top 10 pick and fortunately, they climbed to No. 3 which gave them the rare opportunity of a generational talent like Scoot Henderson. With Damian Lillard requesting a trade, Portland had the chance to unleash their future nucleus of Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe in the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Henderson, Sharpe, and the rest of the crew have played three Summer League contests, which resulted in two critical victories. Henderson has not suited up the past two games because of an injury, while Sharpe and 2023 first-round pick Kris Murray have been the catalyst of Portland's success. Even with Henderson shut down for the rest of the tourney, they remain in the hunt for the championship.

The chip is a short-term goal, but it is the long-term success of their young core that they are hoping to enhance in this two-week tournament. With that, here are the best things Portland has been learning from the 2023 NBA Summer League.

Scoot Henderson is the real deal

The first game of the Blazers was against the highly-touted prospect Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the San Antonio Spurs. The majority of the eyeballs were on Wembanyama, but NBA pundits might have forgotten that he was sharing the floor with Scoot Henderson as well. Henderson tallied a quick 13 points in the first period on five-for-seven shooting from the field.

He knew that everyone was watching so he gave the crowd a plethora of opportunities to tune into his game. The razzle-dazzle of Henderson was evident right away as his step-back jumpers and electrifying reverse layup caught the eyes of any NBA fan. In 21 minutes, it gave the glimpse to the Portland fanbase that they got a franchise cornerstone on their hands.

Even with Lillard's trade demand, Henderson's ball handling and initiative in leading a team are attributes that are commendable for a rookie like him. His athleticism and high-flying abilities are well-documented, but he will still need to improve on his jump shot to become an All-Star caliber athlete. Furthermore, Henderson's competitiveness and selfless mentality are two other traits that stood out in his Summer League debut.

Shaedon Sharpe must start from Game 1

With the seventh pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, it took a while for Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups to unlock Shaedon Sharpe last season. He focused on utilizing Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart, and Matisse Thybulle at the wing position until he realized that he must focus on Sharpe's individual development. That move turned out to be a brilliant one as Sharpe's confidence grew immensely.

His success has translated to the first three Summer League games, which is a pleasant sight for the Blazers organization. With Thybulle and Hart gone, Sharpe must immediately start at the wing position, so he gets the reps necessary to become an excellent 3-and-D wingman in the NBA. Going up against 2023 No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller, Sharpe imposed his will and recorded 26 points (17 in the fourth quarter) to propel Portland to a nail-biting 97-93 victory.

Even if it is just the Summer League, the competitiveness and determination of Sharpe to grab these victories is a mindset that may rub off on his other teammates as well. Sharpe has been averaging close to 20 PPG, but it is his 1.3 SPG and 1.0 BPG that stand out from his stat line.

The Blazers have two special talents on their fold, and they must not waste it.