ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Trail Blazers prediction and pick.

The Golden State Warriors (47-33) visit the Portland Trail Blazers (35-45) on Friday night at the Moda Center in a matchup with playoff implications for Golden State. The Warriors are riding a five-game road winning streak and boast one of the league’s top defenses, allowing just 110.6 points per game. Stephen Curry leads the way with 24.4 points and 6.1 assists per game, while Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green provide veteran leadership on both ends of the floor. Portland, despite being out of playoff contention, has shown resilience at home with a 21-18 record. Anfernee Simons (19.3 PPG) and Shaedon Sharpe (18.3 PPG) headline the offense, though injuries to key players like Scoot Henderson, Deandre Ayton, Anfernee Simons, and Jerami Grant could hinder their chances.

Here are the Warriors-Trail Blazers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Warriors-Trail Blazers Odds

Golden State Warriors: -13 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Portland Trail Blazers: +13 (-110)

Moneyline: +570

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Trail Blazers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Warriors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Golden State Warriors are well-positioned to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Riding a five-game road winning streak, Golden State has found its stride at the perfect time, averaging 118.1 points per game over their last 10 contests while holding opponents to 109.7 points. Their eighth-ranked defense, combined with the offensive brilliance of Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, makes them a dominant force. Curry's recent form, including a 25-point outing against Phoenix, and Butler's consistent two-way impact have elevated the Warriors' efficiency on both ends of the floor.

Portland, while scrappy, faces significant challenges. Injuries to key players and an inconsistent offense, ranked 24th in points per game, leave them vulnerable against a Warriors squad that excels at exploiting mismatches. The Trail Blazers also struggle defensively, ranking in the bottom half of the league in opponent field goal percentage and three-point defense. Golden State’s elite three-point shooting (15.4 made threes per game) and ability to dominate in transition will likely overwhelm Portland’s shaky defense. With the Warriors motivated to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference and Portland lacking the firepower to keep pace, expect Golden State to secure a decisive victory and cover the spread comfortably.

Why the Trail Blazers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Portland Trail Blazers have a strong case to cover the spread against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, April 11, at the Moda Center. Despite being underdogs, Portland has shown resilience at home, where they’ve gone 21-18 this season. Their most recent home win came against a Spurs team that they dominated in a 120-109 victory, fueled by standout performances from Shaedon Sharpe and Toumani Camara, who combined for 44 points and 20 rebounds. Donovan Clingan’s rebounding presence (7.7 RPG) could be pivotal in limiting Golden State’s second-chance opportunities. Additionally, Portland has improved its three-point shooting recently, averaging 14.2 made threes per game over their last ten outings.

Golden State’s high-powered offense poses challenges, but Portland’s ability to slow the pace and capitalize on mismatches could keep this game competitive. The Warriors rely heavily on Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but with Scoot Henderson and Anfernee Simons capable of pressuring opposing guards, Portland has a chance to disrupt Golden State’s rhythm. The Trail Blazers also rank 12th in rebounds per game (44.6), which could help them control possessions against a Warriors team that allows 44 rebounds per contest. If Portland can sustain their recent shooting efficiency and leverage their home-court advantage, they have the tools to cover the spread or even pull off an upset.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

The Golden State Warriors are expected to win and cover the spread against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 11. Riding a five-game road winning streak, the Warriors have been dominant on both ends of the floor, ranking second in defense and eighth in offense since acquiring Jimmy Butler. Stephen Curry remains the engine of their attack, averaging 24.6 points per game, while their league-leading three-point shooting (15.4 made threes per game) should exploit Portland’s inconsistent perimeter defense.

Portland, dealing with injuries to key players like Scoot Henderson and Jerami Grant, lacks the depth and firepower to keep pace with a surging Golden State team. While Shaedon Sharpe and Donovan Clingan provide some bright spots, the Blazers’ 22nd-ranked offense (111 points per game) is unlikely to break through the Warriors’ stout defense. With Golden State motivated to secure playoff positioning and Portland struggling to find consistency, expect the Warriors to win decisively and cover the spread.

Final Warriors-Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick: Golden State Warriors -13 (-110), Over 227 (-110)