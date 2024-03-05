The Portland Trail Blazers hit the reset button this season when they opted to trade franchise cornerstone Damian Lillard. As the team looks to the future, they're trying to build a nucleus of young players which includes No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson. Another young player the Blazers are building around is Anfernee Simons. During the Blazers game agains the Timberwolves on Monday, Anfernee Simons posterized Rudy Gobert, one of the best defensive players in the league.
ANFERNEE SIMONS PUT RUDY GOBERT ON A POSTER 😱
Although the Blazers were down double digits to the Wolves, his dunk got the bench off their feet and brought some energy to the game. Anfernee Simons got downhill, saw Rudy Gobert, turned on the jets and rose up at the rim as Gobert attempted to challenge the shot.
Getting posterized just comes with the territory though of being a shot-blocker. It's nothing that Gobert won't brush off and move past.
But the play is just the latest in the growing resume for Simons. The No. 24 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Simons has become a player the Blazers can legitimately build around. He's been hampered due to injury this season, appearing in only 36 games, but he's shown enough flashes of his potential.
He's been averaging a career-high 22.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists with splits of 42.4 percent shooting from the field, 37.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 91.4 percent shooting from the free throw line. Simons has increased his shot attempts to 18.3 up from 16.9 last season. He's also increased his free throw attempts to 3.9 up from 2.9 last year.