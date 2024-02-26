The Portland Trail Blazers fell 93-80 to the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night in a battle between two teams jockeying for lottery position.
In a game that saw the Blazers without Shaedon Sharpe, Malcolm Brogdon, and Scoot Henderson – and the Hornets without LaMelo Ball – it's no surprise that points were hard to come by for both teams. But what was surprising was just how much Blazers guard Anfernee Simons struggled offensively.
Simons shot just 4-21 from the floor for 10 points in the Blazers' loss. After the game, Simons spoke about his tough shooting night.
“Obviously, not making shots it's always a frustrating night, but I think I handled it well,” said Simons. “In the past, I would get way more frustrated, but I played crappy tonight. Just got to move on.”
When asked if he was going to bother watching game film on a night where the Blazers seemingly couldn't buy a bucket, Simons responded, “Probably not. I mean, I pretty much know exactly what happened in that game. I know every shot I missed. I know every turnover I had. I can remember it all, you know what I mean? Overanalyzing a game like this, where you just [weren't] able to make any shots, that can carry on to the next game and you don't want it to carry. Especially when you feel like you got good shots.”
The Blazers had a nearly historic night from behind the 3-point line, shooting 3-32 from behind the arc, with two of the three makes coming in the final 2:19 during garbage time.
There is a silver lining to the performance, the Blazers, seemingly locked in with the fifth-highest NBA Draft Lottery odds, managed to tie the Hornets in this win-column for the fourth-best odds.
Up next, the Blazers take on the Miami Heat from Moda Center on Monday night.