Ryan Fox beat Sam Burns in a sudden-death playoff in the RBC Canadian Open on Sunday on the PGA Tour. For the second time in three years, there was a playoff in Ontario. In 2023, Nick Taylor provided Canada with an iconic golf moment. This time, it was New Zealand's Ryan Fox who won the Canadian Open in a playoff.

Burns made a charge from the middle of the pack on Sunday to take the clubhouse lead early on. His Sunday 62 was the best round of the day and put him at 18-under par for the tournament. Many players took a shot at besting his mark, but Kevin Yu, Cameron Young, and Matt McCarty fell short. Fox tied him with a birdie on 18, finishing off a round of four-under 66.

Burns and Fox teed it up on the par-five 18th hole on their first sudden-death playoff hole. Neither could reach the green in two shots due to a stifling wind, so they hit wedge shots close on their third shots. But both missed their birdie putts, including Burns from inside of six feet. He entered the Canadian Open as the best putter, per Strokes Gained, on the PGA Tour.

The players went back to the 18th tee to try and decide the Canadian Open once again. Fox flirted with the pond left of the green, but skirted disaster on his second shot. Both players missed their birdie putts again, they went back to the tee, the grounds crew changed the hole location, and they tried again.

They tied again the third time, but Fox and Burnes finally hit the green with their second shots on the fourth attempt. Burns three-putt, giving Fox a golden opportunity to end it. The New Zealander buried his birdie putt to win the Canadian Open on the 76th hole.

Next up on the circuit is the United States Open at Oakmont Country Club outside of Pittsburgh. Both Burnes and Fox are in the field, as is Masters champ Rory McIlroy and defending US Open champ Bryson DeChambeau.