ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings fell to 1-9 on the season on Sunday after suffering a 81-65 loss to the Minnesota Lynx. One of the more concerning statistics from the game was the team's assist-turnover ratio, as Dallas finished the game with 14 assists compared to 15 turnovers. It is clear that the team is missing point guards Paige Bueckers and Tyasha Harris.

“Continue to emphasize just simple plays,” Wings head coach Chris Koclanes said. “We get the ball to the paint, we do. There's no denying that we're getting the ball to the paint. Now our growth area is, one, are we taking the right shots in the paint? Because, a couple games in a row now, I think we're under 30 percent from the paint. And then are we seeing the kicks when we get there? So that's our growth opportunity.”

Bueckers did not play due to an illness. She did clear concussion protocol, however, so she should be able to return soon after missing the last four games.

Harris, meanwhile, is dealing with a knee injury. There hasn't been much information provided on the issue.

Dallas needs the point guards to return. The Wings are struggling to earn assists, and turnovers are clearly an issue. However, Koclanes noted that all-around scoring in the paint is a concern at the moment as well.

“It's, one, can we go through someone and go through the square and get and-ones? Two, is it our floater, is it our mid-range game? Or are we continuing to challenge pretty good rim-protection and shot-blockers? Just kind of finding the balance that way. It's a little bit of both,” the head coach added.

The Wings' next game is scheduled for Wednesday night in Phoenix against the Mercury. The contest represents the first of a two-game road trip, as Dallas will play the Aces in Las Vegas on Friday before returning home.