The bulk of Portland Trail Blazers fans' attention this offseason has been siphoned to the Damian Lillard saga amid the star guard's trade request, and understandably so given what Lillard has meant to the organization and community since being drafted in 2012.

However, while appreciating the past and navigating through pressing concerns in the present, the future looks bright in Portland no matter what.

On the one hand, this is due to potential face-of-the-franchise-in-waiting, Scoot Henderson. The No. 3 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the high-flying Henderson's highlight reel athleticism and playmaking chops will make fans' mouths water as they wait for more.

In fact, that was already on display during the 2023 NBA Summer League when Henderson's debut was cut short by a right shoulder strain that the franchise was overcautious about (and understandably so).

“Scoot's a very good young player,” Blazers guard Anfernee Simons tells reporters during his basketball camp in local Beaverton. “We was in a workout together a couple of times already here and he's just as good as advertised. A very good player. Understands the game at a high level, especially at his age. You know, I think like everybody else says, he's going to be a very good player.”

Anfernee Simons, who talked with media Saturday during his basketball camp in Beaverton, was asked about his impressions of Blazers rookie Scoot Henderson. pic.twitter.com/cy9jRgXaoL — Aaron J. Fentress (@AaronJFentress) August 12, 2023

“I'm pretty excited to play with him, for sure.”

Simons could be another reason for Blazers to get excited, should they trade Lillard. Once rumored to be a part of a potential trade package including Henderson (as the No. 3 pick) as they shopped for an All-Star to pair with Dame, Lillard's trade request may have led to him (and Scoot) being the ones that stay in Portland.

If so, his shooting touch and playmaking should all blend well with Henderson, the thunder to his lightning.