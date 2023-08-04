Portland Trailblazer's first-round pick Scoot Henderson was invited by the NBA 2K24 team to a sit-down where he predicted his rating in the game. While we're still weeks away from NBA 2K24's release date, it's always fun to see the player ratings.

The 19-year old Point Guard played high school basketball at Carlton J. Kell before signing a deal with the NBA G league. A five-star recruit, Henderson opted not to play college basketball and signed a two-year, $1 million dollar contract with Ignite. Henderson was taken third overall in the 2023 NBA draft by the Portland Trailblazers, hoping to help bring the team to their first playoff appearance since the 2020-2021 season.

He's is the youngest athlete to ever play in a G league game at 17 years old. Despite dealing with a couple of injuries, he managed to average 17.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game.

The Trailblazers haven't been able to get past the first round of the playoffs since the 2018-2019 season. Hopefully Henderson provides superstar talent right away as we approach the inevitable trade or retirement of Damian Lillard.

Scoot Henderson Reacts To NBA 2K24 Rating

Before revealing the rating, Henderson was asked what he thought his NBA 2K24 rating would be. “Hopefully at least a 76,” Henderson replied. When asked what he thinks it will be by the end of the season, he answered, “80”.

Luckily for him, the video later revealed he earned a 78 overall rating, which is pretty solid for a rookie. The highest ever rating for a rookie in an NBA 2K game is an 81 overall, tied between John Wall (NBA 2K11) and Kyrie Irving (NBA 2K12). That may change soon with all the hype surrounding first round pick Victor Wembanyama.

“That ain't bad”, Henderson said, excitedly. “That ain't bad for a rookie, though.” He did reiterate that it was just his starting rating, as he's confident he can raise that number by the end of his rookie season. When the host mentioned him being a mid-80 after the season, Henderson replied right away. “Mid-season, you gon' see.”

It seems Henderson's got his sights set for even more success. We'll see how he performs with the pros this October.

NBA 2K24 Release Date – Gameplay Reveal Coming Soon

NBA 2K24 is currently available for pre-order for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It releases on September 8th, 2023.

Last week, the developers released a road map of content reveals leading up to the release of NBA 2K24. It kicks off the week of August 14th with a gameplay reveal showcasing the new ProPLAY technology. The subsequent reveals show off the new additions to the streamlined MyCAREER mode, Mamba Moments, The W, and more.

NBA 2K24's next-gen versions also features cross-play. However, the PC version of the game will remain last-gen, to the dismay of many fans. We'll see how much of a difference there is between NBA 2K24's gameplay across the different platforms soon.

