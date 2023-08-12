Damian Lillard previously requested a trade. Portland Trail Blazers young guard Anfernee Simons was asked about the Lillard situation, and he gave a brutally honest response, per Aaron J. Fentress.

“A lot of people ask me that question all the time, obviously, like what’s going on with Dame,” Simons said. “I say, ‘They say he asked for a trade, he asked for a trade.’ That was it. Obviously, me and Dame have a close relationship. I’m always going to support him no matter what.”

The Trail Blazers' future is now uncertain. If Lillard gets traded, Simons and 2023 NBA Draft pick Scoot Henderson will become two of the most important players on the team. Lillard reportedly wants to be traded to the Miami Heat and doesn't appear to be open to going anywhere else. The Heat will need to offer a convincing trade package though in order to complete a deal.

Lillard rumors have been swirling throughout the offseason but no move has come to fruition yet. It still seems unlikely that Lillard will play for the Blazers during the 2023-24 season, but the fact that no trade has occurred yet is interesting.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Simons even faced trade rumors early in the offseason. There were stirrings that Portland could trade Simons and their top draft pick for a proven NBA superstar. Instead, Portland opted to keep Simons and the draft selection, which eventually landed them Henderson after Victor Wembanyama and Brandon Miller were selected No. 1 and No. 2 overall.

Simons is a talented player and the Blazers will probably try to build around him once a Lillard trade comes to fruition, assuming it does end up happening.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Blazers as they are made available.