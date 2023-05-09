Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

The NBA Draft Lottery will take place next Tuesday, May 16 in Chicago. Teams will be vying for the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, including the Portland Trailblazers. For the lottery, the Blazers will be returning Brandon Roy as their good luck charm from the last time they won the No. 1 overall pick in 2007, per Rose Garden Report’s Sean Highkin.

Although Roy was a good luck charm and brought home the first selection, the pick did not pan out how the Blazers would have hoped. They used the selection on Greg Oden, who is now considered one of the biggest busts in NBA history. Luckily for the Blazers, if they landed the first pick this year, it is unlikely they would be selecting a bust.

Victor Wembanyama is a generational talent, with many already projecting him to be one of the greatest players ever. He is garnering similar hype to Zion Williamson and LeBron James before their respective drafts, making this one of the bigger NBA Draft Lottery outcomes in recent memory.

The Blazers would certainly love to have Wembanyama, as they have been looking to pair another star with Damian Lillard for years now. Not to mention, Lillard has made it clear that his days with the Blazers are dwindling unless Portland does something to revamp the roster. Adding Wembanyama would guarantee that Lillard sticks around.

For now, the Blazers will await the NBA Draft Lottery with the rest of the NBA until next Tuesday. If Brandon Roy can replicate the results from 2007, Victor Wembanyama will be the newest member of the Portland Trailblazers.