The NBA announced the results of six tiebreakers for the NBA Draft Lottery tiebreakers, with some notable ones near the top. Let’s dive into each of the tiebreakers and the implications each of them have with teams hoping to win the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

All of the information is via Joe Mussatto of Oklahoman Sports.

The first tiebreaker was between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs for the second-best odds, both finished with 22-60 records. The Rockets won the tiebreaker over the Spurs. Both teams have a 14% chance of getting the first pick, but the Spurs can drop farther down the order as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards both finished 35-47, and the Pacers won the tiebreaker. The Pacers will have the seventh-best odds, while the Wizards will have the eighth-best. The Pacers have a 6.8% chance of getting the first pick, while the Wizards will have a 6.7% chance.

The Chicago Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder both finished 40-42, and the Bulls won the tiebreaker. The Bulls will have a 1.8% chance to get the first pick, while the Thunder have a 1.7% chance.

The three-way tiebreaker between the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers was won by the Heat. The three teams went 44-38. The Warriors came in second and the Clippers came in third.

The Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets went 45-37, and the Suns won that tiebreaker.

Lastly, the Memphis Grizzlies won a tiebreaker over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are the odds for the NBA Draft Lottery, via Mussatto. The winner of the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes will be known on May 16.