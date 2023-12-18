After a tough loss in the final seconds, the Blazers coach wishes he had made a different decision.

Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups didn't express outright regret after Portland's 118-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but he wishes he had a couple of plays to do over again.

With 9:13 left in the fourth quarter, the Blazers coach chose to use his second coach's challenge after an offensive foul committed by Jabari Walker.

The play didn't seem particularly controversial in real time and was upheld quickly on video review.

Said Billups afterward, “I really thought there was minimal contact on the play, and I thought we can get the ball back.”

That decision came back to bite the Blazers when, with nine seconds left and Portland down one, the ball went out of bounds off of Jerami Grant. It appeared that ball actually went off of Warriors guard Steph Curry, but Billups was unable to challenge the play.

The NBA Last 2 Minute report confirmed that the ball should have been awarded to the Blazers.

The Warriors instead retained possession, where Curry hit a free throw to make it a two-point game. After missing his second attempt, Billups opted not to call a timeout for a set play, and Shaedon Sharpe committed an offensive foul on the break, ending the Blazers' chances at getting a win or sending the game into overtime.

Had the Blazers been able to successfully challenge the call, they would have gotten the ball back trailing by one point with nine seconds left and a chance to win the game.

When asked about not having a challenge available after challenging the foul on Walker, Billups said he wished he had one remaining.

“Absolutely…Absolutely” repeated Billups. “I wish I had it. Definitely. I'd love to…in the moment have had that.”