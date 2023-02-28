Damian Lillard set plenty of records with his 71-point explosion against the Houston Rockets on Sunday, but one particular stat makes the performance of the Portland Trail Blazers star even more amazing.

Ever since 1996-97 when shot location was tracked, Lillard became the first player ever to record at least 400 feet worth of shots. In fact, his incredible display saw him made 420 feet worth of field goals, per Kirk Goldsberry of ESPN.

Now that speaks volumes of how efficient and unstoppable Lillard was against the Rockets. He had his way on all areas of the floor, draining multiple shots from near the logo and way beyond the 3-point line. Dame Time finished 22-of-38 from the field in the 131-114 win, including 13 triples on 22 attempts.

In his 71-point performance last night versus Houston, Damian Lillard became the 1st player to make at least 400 feet worth of shots in a single game* He made 420 feet worth of field goals. *In the shot location era, since 1996-97 pic.twitter.com/DaTxMkbb3Q — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) February 27, 2023

If that isn’t impressive enough, Damian Lillard did it all in under 40 minutes and with just 14 free throws made. He has the first 70-point game without playing over 40 minutes while also taking the fewest free throw attempts.

Furthermore, Lillard is the oldest player to have a 70-point eruption at 32 years old, as well as the highest true shooting percentage and the first with 10 or more threes in a 70-piece.

Lillard sent the whole NBA world into a frenzy with his performance, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James even left speechless over what he just accomplished. Several other stars showered him with praises as well following what could easily be said as one of the best and definitely the most efficient display of his career.