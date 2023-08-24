The NBA offseason is basically at a standstill. However, the question still remains about whether or not Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is going to be traded. The rumors have circulated for the entire offseason, and again and again, the Miami Heat have been the primary team linked to Lillard in a potential trade.

Now, Lillard has opened up on the trade request as his future in Portland remains murky, at best (h/t Marc Spears of Andscape).

‘When asked about the trade request specifically to the 2023 Eastern Conference champion Heat, Lillard told Andscape: “I can say that there was [a trade request] and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers.”'

Lillard didn't stop there, either, but failed to get into much detail about what led up to the request: “I’m not going to speak on the Blazers. It’s lot of love and respect, but I won’t speak on the Blazers.”

The Blazers have constantly been tied to the Heat as a trade partner, and it would take a massive offer from Miami in order for Lillard to be moved. However, the clock is ticking, and training camp begins in a couple of months, meaning that both sides would love to get the situation resolved before the start of the 2023-2024 season.

What this means going forward remains to be seen, but clearly, Lillard's request to be traded from the Blazers isn't a secret, and it will be interesting to see how everything develops over the next few weeks.