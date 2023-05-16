Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

After sharing his confusion on Joel Embiid’s comments following the Philadelphia 76ers’ playoff exit, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard remains unimpressed by the big man.

To recall, Embiid seemingly pinned the blame on his teammates for their disastrous loss to the Boston Celtics. In his postgame presser, the Sixers center and 2022-23 MVP shared that he and James Harden “can’t win alone.” He added, “That’s why basketball is played 5-on-5. We need everybody to find ways to be better.”

Lillard couldn’t help but get confused about it, replying on Twitter and simply saying “huh?” along with the video of Embiid’s remarks.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

A Twitter user called out Lillard about it and noted that he should listen to Embiid’s full statement. After all, Embiid is in no way blaming his teammates, as he also took accountability and highlighted that he should be better as well.

In response, the Blazers guard clarified that he listened to Embiid’s full presser. However, he is standing by what he said–or rather implied with his tweet.

“I saw the full. And I love Embiid… I also love their roster … did I miss or did you? Basketball talk not personal,” Lillard wrote.

While Damian Lillard has refused to elaborate on his take, it certainly looks like he doesn’t agree with Joel Embiid’s remarks implying that the rest of the Sixers failed to step up against the Celtics. Besides, a lot went wrong for Philly in their untimely and disappointing exit, and both Embiid and James Harden had a role in it.