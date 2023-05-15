The Boston Celtics are the odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship, according to FanDuel.

The Celtics, the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, defeated the No. 3 seed Philadelphia 76ers in seven games in the conference semifinals.

Boston had the second-best odds to win the NBA title before the playoffs began. Now, Boston still has the best odds of the four remaining teams: the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat.

The Celtics won Game 7 at TD Garden in Boston Sunday, 112-88.

Boston was led by superstar forward Jayson Tatum, who had 51 points. Tatum’s 51 points passed Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry for the most by a player in Game 7 in NBA history. Incredibly, it was the second time this postseason this record was set (Curry had 50 points in the Warriors’ Game 7 win versus the Sacramento Kings).

The Celtics will face the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston defeated Miami in that round last season in seven games.

The Celtics finished with a 57-25 record this season. Last year, they advanced to the 2022 NBA Finals but lost to Golden State in seven games.

Boston is perceived to have one of the best corps in the NBA with Tatum and star forward Jaylen Brown. Tatum is averaging 28.2 points this postseason with 10.6 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 45.3 percent from the field.

Brown is averaging 24.6 points on 54.1 percent shooting.

The Celtics are led by coach Joe Mazzulla, who is in his first year as coach after he was an assistant from 2019-20 to 2021-22.