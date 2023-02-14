The Portland Trail Blazers, instead of making win-now moves to bolster the roster around Damian Lillard, chose to sell off veteran pieces such as Josh Hart and Gary Payton II in exchange for draft picks and young players such as Cam Reddish and Matisse Thybulle. It looked like the Blazers were more than ready to start punting on the rest of the 2022-23 campaign. But Lillard says not so fast with yet another incredible performance.

On Monday night, Lillard had his way with the shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers’ defense all game long. Dame Dolla dropped 40 points on 13-23 shooting from the field (8-14 from downtown) to lead the Blazers to a much-needed 127-115 victory over their fellow play-in hopefuls.

In doing so, Damian Lillard managed to tally his 11th 40-point game of the season, tying Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo – two of the top candidates for the 2023 Most Valuable Player award – for most such games, per StatMuse.

This is a continuation of Lillard’s torrid stretch since the calendar turned to 2023. In 22 games since New Year’s Day, the 32-year old point guard has averaged 34.9 points per game as he tries to carry the Blazers on his back. That stretch includes a 60-point outburst against the Utah Jazz on January 25, the fourth such game of his career.

Damian Lillard has also played in just 44 games this year, which means that he has scored 40 or more in 25 percent of the games he has played. For comparison, Giannis Antetokounmpo has played in 45 games and Luka Doncic has played in 49.

Lillard’s hot stretch in recent weeks is awfully reminiscent of the carry job he pulled off during the 2019-20 season. As one may recall, the Blazers faced a plethora of injury and depth woes during that season, forcing Lillard to light the league ablaze just to keep his beloved Blazers afloat in the playoff race.

As good as Damian Lillard is, however, he would need his supporting cast to step up with the stretch run looming. Against the Lakers, it was Matisse Thybulle and Shaedon Sharpe who stepped up with Jerami Grant out due to concussion. But if the Blazers were to usurp the Utah Jazz in the standings, they will need everybody to fulfill their roles to the best of their abilities.