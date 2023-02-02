The Portland Trail Blazers were too much for Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, utilizing a team-high 42 points from superstar Damian Lillard en route to the team’s first road win of 2023.

After failing to win a game away from home in over a month and a half, the squad found a way to beat one of the best teams in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference in front of 14,589 fans at FedEx Forum to kick off a three-game road trip.

“The team showed a lot of resiliency tonight,” Lillard asserted after the 122-112 win. “Nobody folded, nobody lacked confidence, nobody was a deer in the headlights out there. Everybody came in, put their foot down, put they game down and we handled our business. That’s the sign of a resilient team and a team that’s together.”

Lillard finished with 42 points on 11-of-22 shooting from the field, 5-of-13 shooting from three and 15-of-16 shooting from the line, adding ten assists, eight rebounds and a block in just under 40 minutes, per NBA.com.

It was an impressive win for Lillard and the Trail Blazers over the dangerous Grizzlies, who improve to 25-26 overall and 11-15 on the road. They’ve won four of their last five and vault into 11th in the West with 31 games left.

“This is what it’s about,” Dame continued. “The struggle that we’ve been in, us staying together and continuing to fight and having the right mentality, staying together. You talk about it getting harder sometimes before it gets easier, we end up winning a few games and then we come here and lose two of our starters, two of our best players against the best team in this whole stretch and then we shine through.”

After trailing for almost the entire game, and down 106-105 with under four minutes to play, Lillard hit back-to-back three pointers, highlighting an 11-2 run to take control and seal the victory.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers head to the nation’s capital for a date with the Washington Wizards on Friday afternoon, in the first game of an Eastern Conference back-to-back. They’ll be in Chicago to play the Bulls on Saturday.