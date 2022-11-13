Published November 13, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Portland Trail Blazers let one slip away against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas on Saturday. Damian Lillard and co. went up against a Mavs side that was 5-1 in American Airlines Arena entering the contest and nearly came away with the win.

The Blazers held a three-point edge over Doncic’s Mavs with less than three minutes to go in regulation after Lillard hit a triple to put his team ahead. It turned out to be their final lead of the game as the Mavs closed on a 14-6 run.

A composed Lillard spoke graciously about the team’s latest six-game road trip after the game. Despite ending it with a near win they let slip away that would have potentially pushed them to 5-1 on the trip, the All-Star point guard sounded more than happy with the 4-2 result.

Via Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl:

“I think it was a great road trip for us, or a good road trip, could have been great with this one,” said Damian Lillard. “Obviously if you told us we was going to get 4-2 when we left Portland we would have said we’ll take it. Wish we would have been able to get this one but 4-2 going back home for a short stretch is fine with me.”

The Blazers managed to hold the line even when Lillard missed three of the six contests, going 2-1 for the games in which their star had to sit out. The additions of Jerami Grant and Shaedon Sharpe to part of last year’s supporting cast has given the team depth it hasn’t seen in a while.

At 9-4, the Blazers are on the up and Damian Lillard is nothing but happy about it.