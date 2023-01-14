Damian Lillard’s ankle injury has made a lot of Portland Trail Blazers fans concerned. The star point guard has been dealing with a number of injuries over the last few seasons, including a couple that caused him to miss the entire year. However, it seems like Lillard isn’t too worried about his ankle injury moving forward, per Blazers’ Edge.

Damian Lillard on his ankle injury: “No. I mean, I think it responded well. We wrapped it right after the game, I did some treatment in the training room, went home, I kept it wrapped all night, came in yesterday morning and did some stuff…and, you know, same thing this morning. You know, it was just, like, I limped in this morning and I just started feeling better as the day went on…”

Lillard suffered a couple of ankle injuries during their last game against the Magic. The star PG rolled his ankles twice during the came, but was able to finish the contest. Stil, despite this injury, Damian Lillard is still confident that his injury won’t affect him in the long run.

Lillard missed most of last season with an abdominal injury he suffered in the early parts of the year. The Blazers proceeded to miss the playoffs, and understandably so. However, this season, Portland looks to get back on track with Lillard back in tow. It’s been rough so far, as they sit three games below .500. However, there’s definitely still a chance for them to bounce back.

Hopefully, Damian Lillard’s statement about his injury is true, and his ankle is good to go.