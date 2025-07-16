Jacob Misiorowski became the first Brewers rookie pitcher to earn an All-Star since 2001. He embraced the moment with wide-eyed enthusiasm. He didn’t just soak in the atmosphere, he threw 18 pitches for the National League. In that brief outing, he flashed the electric stuff that’s made him one of baseball’s most exciting young arms. From sharing the bullpen with elite veterans to meeting Clayton Kershaw up close, it was a night he won’t soon forget.

His selection didn’t come without criticism. Some pointed to his limited MLB innings and questioned if a pitcher with only a few starts deserved the honor. But for Milwaukee’s top prospect, the nod wasn’t about résumé, it was about potential. With a blazing fastball, a sharp slider, and a quick rise through the minors, Misiorowski has caught the attention of fans and scouts. For those still unsure, he now has the stage, and the drive, to prove he belongs.

His fastball has hit 102 mph. His breaking ball has baffled hitters since his debut. At the Midsummer Classic, he offered Milwaukee a glimpse of a dominant future. With his MLB All-Star Game debut behind him, and a moment shared with a legend, Misiorowski heads into the second half more motivated than ever.