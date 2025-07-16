Milwaukee Brewers rookie flamethrower Jacob Misiorowski savored every moment of his first MLB All-Star Game. For him, it wasn’t just about making history, it was about meeting one of his childhood idols. The 22-year-old right-hander, who lit up radar guns this season with his triple-digit heat, couldn’t contain his excitement after crossing paths with Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw at the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta. Misiorowski described the encounter as a dream come true.

“It’s an honor to finally get to meet him,” Misiorowski said. “Maybe it’s his last (All-Star Game), maybe not. I hope not, because I want to be around him a little bit more.”

Clayton Kershaw, selected as a “legend pick” by the commissioner’s office, was clearly the emotional heartbeat of this year’s Midsummer Classic. He struck out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in vintage fashion, then exited to a standing ovation, tipping his cap and blowing kisses to the crowd. For young pitchers like Misiorowski, the moment held deeper meaning.

Jacob Misiorowski became the first Brewers rookie pitcher to earn an All-Star since 2001. He embraced the moment with wide-eyed enthusiasm. He didn’t just soak in the atmosphere, he threw 18 pitches for the National League. In that brief outing, he flashed the electric stuff that’s made him one of baseball’s most exciting young arms. From sharing the bullpen with elite veterans to meeting Clayton Kershaw up close, it was a night he won’t soon forget.

His selection didn’t come without criticism. Some pointed to his limited MLB innings and questioned if a pitcher with only a few starts deserved the honor. But for Milwaukee’s top prospect, the nod wasn’t about résumé, it was about potential. With a blazing fastball, a sharp slider, and a quick rise through the minors, Misiorowski has caught the attention of fans and scouts. For those still unsure, he now has the stage, and the drive, to prove he belongs.

His fastball has hit 102 mph. His breaking ball has baffled hitters since his debut. At the Midsummer Classic, he offered Milwaukee a glimpse of a dominant future. With his MLB All-Star Game debut behind him, and a moment shared with a legend, Misiorowski heads into the second half more motivated than ever.

