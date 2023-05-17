The Blazers were ever so close to landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft. But alas, the generational prospect from France is headed to the San Antonio Spurs while Portland settles for the 3rd overall pick.

There’s a reality wherein the Blazers once again cash in on their lottery pick for the second consecutive year after taking Shaedon Sharpe seventh overall last season. But if the team has any hopes of maximizing Damian Lillard’s prime, the Blazers brass will probably have to think twice about taking another teenager as their superstar turns 33 next season.

That’s the initial buzz emanating from Portland following the 2023 NBA Draft lottery as well. The expectation is that a move for “veteran help” could very well be on the way for the Blazers.

“The Blazers moving up from No. 5 to No. 3 raised eyebrows all over the league right away. The Blazers could of course keep that pick, but rival executives expect them to explore the kind of veteran help that pick — plus other players — might fetch for Damian Lillard. … If they do try to load up around Lillard — which requires Lillard indicating he’d like to stay in Portland — expect the Blazers to go after wings and big men, sources said.”

If Portland does decide to trade their pick, what could they possible acquire? Here are three (3) trades for star players that could potentially be on the Blazers’ radar:

#3 – Blazers go big man with Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves are entering Year 4 of the Anthony Edwards era with nothing much to show for it. They’ve sank all their moveable draft capital to acquire Rudy Gobert and yet were met with another first-round exit just like the year prior. Without many other options on the table and a second Gobert trade highly unlikely, moving Karl-Anthony Towns could become an option as a mini reset around Ant-Man.

A package revolving around the third-overall pick plus Anfernee Simons and some other pieces to balance out the contracts could be enticing enough for the Timberwolves to surround Edwards with more young talent going forward.

The Blazers meanwhile get an All-Star big man and arguably the best player Damian Lillard has played with since prime LaMarcus Aldridge. KAT provides offensive versatility at the center spot that Jusuf Nurkic, even on his best days, could never offer. Towns, a 40 percent career volume shooter from beyond the arc, would open up the floor tremendously for Lillard like never before. Plus, Karl-Anthony Towns is only 27 years old and is just entering his prime.

#2 – Downtrodden Celtics trade Jaylen Brown

If the Boston Celtics go on to win the NBA championship in a month’s time, it’s hard to imagine they’d let go of Jaylen Brown. But otherwise, failing to win it all in back-to-back coupled with the growing discord that’s been reported between Brown and the Celtics organization could lead to an eventual divorce.

Jaylen Brown has long played behind Jayson Tatum’s shadow. But the two-time All-Star has proven on several occasions and in big spots that he’s capable of carrying the offense just as much as his more popular peer does. It’s possible that getting a chance to shine as the bona fide best wing player in a lineup allows him to elevate to a tier he would’ve never been able to in Boston.

Could that be with the Blazers? Boston may opt to swing the pick and Simons for another star in a three-way deal. They could also see someone like Brandon Miller as a cost-controlled option they can cultivate in their next star.

Jaylen Brown would be far and away the best wing player that Damian Lillard will have ever played alongside and provides youth and athleticism at the small forward spot. He averaged just a shade under 27 points, seven rebounds and 50 percent shooting from the field on a contender this past season. Those numbers next to Dame would be worth whatever package necessary to acquire him should the Celtics flame out.

#1 – Mikal Bridges goes back West

Jaylen Brown is arguably the better option from a basketball standpoint given his current All-Star status. But the only issue is that he’ll have just one year left on his deal at season’s end. He’ll surely command a (well-deserved) gargantuan deal from whichever team he’ll play for when the time comes. Mikal Bridges, on the other hand, also offers All-Star potential but on an extremely team-friendly contract.

The Nets have Bridges locked down up until the 2025-26 season with each year being less than $25 million in annual salary. That’s highway robbery for a talent like Bridges who turned into a 26-points per game scorer in his 27 games in Brooklyn. He also never misses games and plays elite defense on the wing while just entering his prime.

It’s not complicated. If the Blazers have a chance to trade for Mikal Bridges and have him star alongside Damian Lillard, they have to pull the trigger.