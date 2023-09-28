Damian Lillard definitely wasn't surprised to be moving on from the Portland Trail Blazers shortly before training camp. His ultimate destination in wake of a very public trade request, though? It turns out the seven-time All-Star had not only advanced knowledge, but advanced approval of his trade to the Milwaukee Bucks.

As trade talks between the Blazers and Miami Heat fizzled recently, Lillard reportedly sent word to the Bucks and Brooklyn Nets that he'd be “interested” in being dealt to either team.

“With Miami talks going nowhere, agent Aaron Goodwin privately told the Bucks and Nets 10 days ago that Dame would be interested in a deal there,” ESPN and Andscape's Marc Spears wrote on Twitter. “The Raptors were a real contender to land the ex-Blazers star, but ultimately Bucks got it done per Woj report.”

News of Lillard giving pre-trade thumbs up to Milwaukee and Brooklyn is hardly shocking. Even once it became clear Joe Cronin and the front office weren't fond of the trade assets being offered by Miami, Lillard's top preference, it was always difficult to believe Portland would send the greatest player in franchise history somewhere he truly didn't want to be.

Lillard, remember, initially named the Nets alongside the Heat as his desired next team upon requesting a trade on July 1st. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo have spoken glowingly of each other for years, while the Greek Freak's candid recent comments about potentially leaving the Bucks if they weren't pushing all-in for more championships no doubt increased the sense of urgency in Milwaukee's front office.

Could Miami have done more to get the Blazers to re-engage in trade discussions over the past couple weeks? Possibly, especially in light of swirling rumors that the Heat didn't feel compelled to sacrifice all of their assets just to bring Lillard to South Beach. But the notion he would've been happy enough with the Bucks or Nets no doubt weakened Miami's negotiating leverage with Portland, all but cinching Damian Lillard would be playing elsewhere in 2023-24.