By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

He may not be there yet, but Damian Lillard appears primed to become the greatest player in Portland Trail Blazers franchise history. Drafted sixth overall in 2012 by the Blazers, Lillard has done nothing but scorch the nets since his arrival in the league, his shot and playmaking arsenal in full display every single night. And Lillard showed off his elite talent yet again during the Blazers’ Wednesday night clash against the Denver Nuggets.

They may have suffered a 121-120 loss due to a Jamal Murray game-winner, but it was due to no fault of Lillard’s. Lillard dropped 40 points and 12 assists in the losing effort, including what should have been a dagger triple with eight seconds to go, and in the process, he put up his 40th career game with 30+ points and 10+ assists.

According to Blazers PR, all other players in franchise history have combined for only 43 such games – just three more than Damian Lillard.

The Blazers’ record in those 40 games is a robust 26-14, so it’s not as if Lillard is just putting up empty stats. Nonetheless, it’s not a stretch to expect Dame to record more such games this season, given he stays healthy of course. When that happens, it would only bolster his already secure legacy in Portland.

Damian Lillard also needs to score 181 more points to surpass Clyde Drexler for the lead in most points scored for the Blazers, which would then give him an even more ironclad argument to be named the franchise GOAT. Nonetheless, it’s difficult to argue against Drexler, especially when he led the Blazers to a Finals appearance in 1992. But Dame, at the very least, is making it a very interesting discussion.