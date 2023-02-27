Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was left speechless after witnessing Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard drop 71 points against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Lillard had 41 points at the half in the contest, and the Rockets just had no answer for him as the All-Star scorer had his way on almost all areas of the floor. He finished his 71-piece shooting 22-of-38 from the field, including going 13-of-22 from beyond the 3-point line.

The 32-year-old made plenty of history in the process, most noteworthy of which is becoming just the fourth player ever to have a 7-5-5 stat line in NBA history. He joined the likes of Devin Booker, Donovan Mitchell and David Robinson in the exclusive club.

After witnessing Lillard’s 71-point eruption, James took to Twitter to share his reaction. As mentioned, he wasn’t really able to say anything, only sending out a watch emoji to share his amazement for the Blazers star. Everyone knows what that tweet means though: it’s Dame Time.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

⌚️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 27, 2023

LeBron James isn’t the only one whose jaw dropped after seeing Damian Lillard take over for the Blazers, though. Fans and other athletes alike–not only from the NBA–couldn’t believe their eyes as well after seeing what Dame did.

Even former Dallas Cowboys wideout Dez Bryant is in disbelief, joking that he’ll be “drug tested” after putting on a show like that. Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine could only say “Wow” as he tuned in on the Blazers-Rockets showdown.

Lillard hoarded the spotlight on Sunday night, and deservingly so.