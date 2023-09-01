Damian Lillard is not letting his Portland Trail Blazers trade rumor drama get in the way of his business ventures. Lillard recently announced the release of new colorways for some of his DAME 8 EXTPLY shoes, and the Blazers guard has come up with a product that is sure to fly off the shelves.

Lillard took to Twitter to announce the new kicks.

The ‘Out Of This World’ and ‘Advantage Dame’ colorways of my new #DAME8EXTPLY signature shoes are out now! 🛒 https://t.co/U1GlfDv2MV 🫡 @adidasHoops pic.twitter.com/Jr2Ib6mkmP — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 1, 2023

The new colorways will be called ‘Out Of This World' and ‘Advantage Dame,' respectively.

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

Damian Lillard surely has a lot of things on his mind amidst the release of the latest edition of his sneakers. The Blazers guard has been shrouded in mystery ever since his shocking trade request earlier this summer. While the Miami Heat have maintained their interest in the multi-time All-Star, it appears that there aren't as many leaguewide suiters as Portland had originally anticipated.

This in turn has severely limited what the Blazers could theoretically get back for their best player in franchise history.

At 33 years old, Lillard has shown little sign of decline when on the court, although he has dealt with an increasing number of injuries throughout the last few seasons.

Still, when he's out there, Lillard remains one of the most electric scorers in the league, able to knock down difficult shots over some of the best defenders in the world. It's easy to see why Miami would be interested after their lack of secondary playmaking was thoroughly exposed in their NBA Finals loss to Denver.

It seems this shoe release will give Lillard something to do with his time while he waits for what happens next.