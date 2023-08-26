The Portland Trail Blazers still haven't given any indication that they'll budge in Damian Lillard trade talks with the Miami Heat. However, at least one NBA insider thinks the key to a potential Lillard deal may be hiding on the Miami bench.

NBA insider Chris Broussard recently floated out the name of Nikola Jovic, Miami's soon-to-be second-year forward, as a potential Blazers target in the deal.

“I'm also turning the corner on the Miami offer,” said Broussard on FS1's First Things First. “Jovic is 6'10”. [The Blazers] need some size and skill. And it's not just the name. He can ball.”

Jovic's name, of course, is extremely similar to that of Nikola Jokic, the two-time NBA MVP for the Denver Nuggets who just got finished destroying his competition en route to the 2023 NBA Championship and Finals MVP.

However, Jovic, at twenty years old, has a very intriguing skillset in his own right.

Originally from Serbia, Nikola Jovic stands at 6'10” and has already shown the ability to shoot the three-ball, run fast breaks, score in the post, and facilitate.

After being selected in 2022, Jovic played sparingly for the Heat last season as they marched to the NBA Finals. However, Jovic picked up some valuable experience in this year's summer league and looks like he could turn into a solid NBA player sooner rather than later.

If the Blazers were to cave in on the Damian Lillard talks, Jovic may not move the needle by himself, but he would certainly be an intriguing piece for Portland to bring back in a return haul.