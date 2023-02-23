When people get stuck at the airport, most of them wouldn’t think about doing what Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers just did, which was shoot an impromptu music video.

Guess Damian Lillard is really a talented dude, even off the court.

“When you stuck on the plane for 7 hours and the flight get canceled 🤷🏽‍♂️ … guess we try again TOMORROW 😂😂 #DameDolla #Tomorrow,” Damian Lillard captioned the music video which he posted on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Damian Lillard (@damianlillard)

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Damian Lillard and the Blazers were trying to fly for Thursday night’s game against the Sacramento Kings but a heavy snowfall got in the way, resulting in the team’s flight getting canceled.

Lillard, who also goes by his rap name Dame D.O.L.L.A., has released a number of albums through the years. He’s arguably the best rapper-slash-NBA star ever. He first released The Letter O back in 2016 and then followed that up with Confirmed in 2017. Two years later, he dropped Big D.O.L.L.A. and then in 2021, released his most recent album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed.

As for his body of work on the basketball court, it’s undoubtedly a bigger hit. Damian Lillard had also just won the NBA 3-Point Contest during the All-Star Weekend and was part of Team Giannis which defeated Team LeBron in the NBA All-Star Game. The airport music video almost feels as though it was just the cherry on top of Damian Lillard’s All-Star break adventures.