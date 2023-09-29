On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns. Lillard had long been the subject of trade speculation dating back to his initial request earlier this offseason, and the Blazers finally made the move with just days to go until NBA training camps open up.

Now, Lillard is getting real about the chaotic experience that was this summer's trade rumor extravaganza.

“How this summer played out behind the scenes definitely left a sour taste in my mouth,” said Lillard, per Bleacher Report. “But it doesn't change the amazing experiences I've had with the Trail Blazers and this city. I'll always cherish this place. This is my home. I'll always live here regardless.”

It was indeed an exhausting and at times bizarre trade rumor saga between Lillard and the Blazers this summer. Although Lillard's preferred destination was always reported to be the Miami Heat, the multi-time All Star was ultimately moved to a different Eastern Conference contender, one that also features one of the best players in the NBA in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Still, it's important to note that Lillard also made sure to state the love he still has for the franchise, love that he reiterated via an emotional post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thursday night.

Damian Lillard will make his highly anticipated return to Rip City when the Bucks take on the Blazers from the Moda Center in Portland on January 31, 2024.