On Wednesday, the Portland Trail Blazers traded star point guard Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks in a three-team deal that also involved the Phoenix Suns. Lillard had long been the subject of trade speculation dating back to his initial request earlier this offseason, and the Blazers finally made the move with just days to go until NBA training camps open up.
Now, Lillard is getting real about the chaotic experience that was this summer's trade rumor extravaganza.
“How this summer played out behind the scenes definitely left a sour taste in my mouth,” said Lillard, per Bleacher Report. “But it doesn't change the amazing experiences I've had with the Trail Blazers and this city. I'll always cherish this place. This is my home. I'll always live here regardless.”