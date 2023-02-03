The Portland Trail Blazers have a representative in the NBA All-Star Game, and it’s Damian Lillard once again. The 6-2 guard from Weber State has been chosen to represent his team for the seventh time in his career.

Shortly after the Blazers scoring leader and end-of-game specialist was selected, teammate Josh Hart tweeted his congratulations and said nobody was more deserving. Lillard made it a point to thank Hart for recognizing the achievement.

BREAKING: The Western Conference NBA All-Star reserves! 🚨 🔸 Ja Morant

🔸 Domantas Sabonis

🔸 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

🔸 Paul George

🔸 Damian Lillard

🔸 Lauri Markkanen

🔸 Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/6aclXSufcS — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) February 3, 2023

Lillard is averaging 30.6 points per game this season. He is also averaging 7.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds while playing 39 games for the Blazers. Lillard has been especially hot in recent games. He has scored 42 points in each of his last two games against the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies. Lillard also scored 60 points in a January 25 game against the Utah Jazz.

“Dame Time” is in his 11th year with the Blazers and he is averaging 24.9 points, 6.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game throughout his career. Lillard is known as one of the best long-distance shooters in the league, and he is often at his most dangerous when the game is on the line.

He is connecting on 37.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc this year, making an average of 4.1 three-pointers per game while taking 11.1 shots from distance each night. However, he is making an eye-catching 57.9 percent of his two-point shots and 90.7 percent of his free throws.

Damian Lillard is the sixth-leading scorer in the league behind Joel Embiid, Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The Blazers are in 4th place in the Northwest Division of the Western Conference with a 25-26 record. They will attempt to even their record Saturday night in Chicago against the Bulls.