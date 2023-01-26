Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and that’s not even the best part of his night.

On his way to the ridiculous 60 piece, Lillard actually scored 20 straight points in the last seven minutes of the third quarter to help the Blazers pull away for good. Portland never looked back and took the 134-124 victory.

Damian Lillard just scored TWENTY straight points for the Blazers 😳 He's got a 50 piece with 9 minutes left in Q4. 📲 https://t.co/1pomQZN8Pipic.twitter.com/GYiNrvmtqt — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2023

Making the feat even more incredible, Damian Lillard actually started off slow. He made just nine points in the first quarter as the Jazz built a 12-point advantage in the period–which turned to be their biggest lead of the contest.

Dame Time, however, got hot in the second and powered a 47-point quarter for the Blazers with 17 points. Little did everyone know that it was only a prelude for a crazier display from Lillard. He finished the third quarter with 24 points to get to 50 with 12 minutes left in the match.

Overall, Lillard went 21 of 29 from the field, including 9-of-15 from beyond the arc. He scored in all sorts of ways–as seen in his insane 20-point run–and the Jazz simply struggled to figure out how to best guard him as he attacked the basket relentlessly and took shots from deep when given the space.

No other player for the Blazers breached the 20-point mark, so Lillard needed to do the heavy lifting. While it’s not ideal, of course, it’s definitely nice to see Dame remind everyone of how great a scorer he is.