The boxing world is heavily anticipating the July fight between Terence Crawford and Errol Spence. These two warriors are set to put their records — and their titles — on the line in what is expected to be a fight that will produce fireworks. Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard is a big boxing buff, and the seven-time NBA All-Star has now shared his prediciton for the upcoming bout.

At this point, Lillard believes that it's an even match between these two champs:

“I think it’s a 50-50 fight,” Lillard said, via Robbie Kalland of Dime. “Like it’s a real 50-50 Either way, it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Then again, Dame appears to be leaning towards Crawford. According to the Blazers point guard, he just sees “something different” in the 35-year-old welterweight champion:

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I think Bud [Crawford] — it’s something about Bud, like I just don’t know. Something about him,” Lillard said.

Whatever the case might be, it's virtually a guarantee that we are all going to be treated to a spectacle come July 29.

For his part, Damian Lillard is also facing his own fight. It's not going to be on the boxing ring, though, as Dame fights for his future in the NBA. Right now, he's still a member of the Blazers, and all signs are pointing to the 32-year-old remaining loyal to the same team that drafted him more than a decade ago. However, given all the trade rumors surrounding him right now, it's also very much possible — perhaps now more than ever — that Lillard finally decides to take his talents elsewhere.