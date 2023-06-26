Damian Lillard continues to be embroiled in trade rumors with the Portland Trailblazers. While the Blazers might still be garnering interest in a trade for their star guard around the league, Kendrick Perkins believes Damian Lillard is trolling them at this point.

"At this point… I'm tired of talking about [the trade rumors]… I'm starting to think that he's trolling… This relationship has ran it's course when it comes down to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers." — @KendrickPerkinspic.twitter.com/EX7RK2azem — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 26, 2023

“I'm starting to think Dame is trolling…look, he wants to be in Portland. I don't know if championships matter to him like it matters to us…I believe on his mind, he's wishful thinking right now when it comes down to contending for a title in Portland…it's just not going to happen.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kendrick Perkins believes that at this point, Damian Lillard has no intentions of leaving the Blazers. He emphasizes that trade rumors are consistently swirling with Lillard and the Blazers, and most likely nothing will get done. In the end, he thinks trying to contend is not as important for Lillard as staying loyal and having Portland as his home.

Damian Lillard undoubtedly does want to contend, but Kendrick Perkins might have a point that contending is not as important to him as remaining in Rip City. Lillard has made it clear how much he loves Portland over the years so it wouldn't be surprising if he knows all along he is not going to get traded.

It will be interesting to see for the rest of the summer if Damian Lillard actually does get traded, but don't expect anything as of now. Kendrick Perkins believes no one should have expected anything from the beginning; Damian Lillard and the Blazers have always intended on staying together, and now they are simply just trolling.