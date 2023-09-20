NBA players take pride in getting the team that drafted them into glory. This is why LeBron James' return to the Cleveland Cavaliers and overcoming stacked odds against the Golden State Warriors was so important. It is also the reason why the community was split when Kevin Durant made the jump out of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard knows his stance regarding this talking point.

Trade rumors may be going around for Damian Lillard but nothing has been finalized. But, the Blazers legend has principles intact. He outlined his feelings regarding Kevin Durant's move. Specifically, the one that sent the star to the Warriors, via The It Is What It Is podcast.

“If I was in his shoes, I wouldn't have done that personally. I just felt like, it's the team they lost to. It's a team that won it once before he got there,” Lillard said about the Durant's decision.

Notably, Durant joined the Warriors after the Thunder lost to the Stephen Curry-led team in the 2016 NBA playoffs. He would go on to win a Finals MVP with the team and two championships. This is not the road that Lillard wants to go through.

The Blazers legend even went as far as to say that he would rather lose every year rather than pull off the same move. Rumors have still remained the same for the past months. But, the Miami Heat seem to be pulling a lot of gestures such that the trade could be done before the NBA season.