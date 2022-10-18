Damian Lillard’s fiery message to the doubters ahead of Blazers’ 2022-23 season

Damian Lillard doesn’t have time for doubters. The Portland Trail Blazers star endured a difficult season last year playing through a painful abdominal injury while watching as his squad fell short of the playoffs. Well, Lillard spoke to the media on Tuesday and delivered this fiery message to his doubters, per Sean Highkin on Twitter.

Per Highkin, Damian Lillard said the following ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season, “I don’t think I need to prove to anybody that I’m an elite player. I played 30 games last season with my abdominal muscle detached from my pubic bone and I was still getting 25 points and 7 assists. … I’m not coming out with ‘revenge’ on my mind.”

Lillard feels that he doesn’t “need to prove to anybody that he’s an elite player.” In an epic statement, the Blazers star mentioned the abdominal injury and how he “played 30 games last season with his abdominal muscle detached from his pubic bone.”

Damian Lillard made it a point to remind everyone that he still dropped 25 and seven on the league despite the painful-sounding injury. So, yeah, looks like he doesn’t need to prove that he remains a top-tier point guard at the age of 32 to anyone.

What Lillard likely wants to prove to people is that the Blazers can be legitimate contenders in a loaded Western Conference. No one is doubting his abilities.

But there is a significant amount of skepticism that Portland can compete with the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns and Dallas Mavericks.

It will be up to Damian Lillard to silence those doubts.