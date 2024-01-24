Blazers fans are livid after the officials potentially stole a win out from under them.

Portland Trail Blazers fans were incensed on Tuesday night after officials seemed to miss both coach Chauncey Billups and guard Malcolm Brogdon calling for timeout in a clutch situation against the Oklahoma City Thunder:

A different angle of Chauncey Billups trying to call a timeout with the Trail Blazers up 109-108 with under 20 seconds remaining vs. the Thunder:pic.twitter.com/t9UdKUDA6C https://t.co/ZT7oHYYNG1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 24, 2024

Billups ended up earning two very quick technical fouls and the Thunder went on to beat the Blazers 111-109.

Blazers fans weren't quiet about the shenanigans.

Alex Tam brought up a great point:

Maybe the Blazers could’ve gotten a timeout if OKC coach Mark Daigneault wasn’t triple-teaming Brogdon all the way out at midcourt. He was way outside where he should’ve been, plus shielded the ref from seeing Chauncey. pic.twitter.com/KnDuvdMxRz — Alex Tam 譚汶材 (@alexctam) January 24, 2024

Shem said what all Blazers fans were thinking – “It was strange how the Thunder players were celebrating their win. I'd be embarrassed if I was on the Thunder and got a win like that. Especially against this particular Blazers roster. That you need a ref bailout to win is just shameful. Where's their shame???”

Blazers fan account Pinwheel Empire summed things up succinctly – “The annoying part is, it would’ve been fine if Blazers lost because OKC earned it, but losing because of the refs making awful calls is just ruining the games.”

ShawnJohn said what all Portland fans (and NBA fans in general) know – “Literally EVERY coach in the history of the game and EVERY player will be calling a timeout in that situation. EVERY SINGLE ONE. EVERY single ref should be aware and prepared to blow the whistle. The Blazers were robbed of the chance to win a very hard fought close game. #RipCity”

Felix thinks that it was a bad call but also that Billups was in the wrong too – “I agree with a lot of Blazers fans that this is the refs fault… BUT it’s also Chauncey Billups’ fault for losing his composure. U can’t put ur hands on a ref like that. It made the situation even worse for the Blazers.”

And finally, the author of this article reacted in real time as well: